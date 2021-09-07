Sindoor-clad Rakhi Sawant releases new explosive video on Sidharth Shukla's death, asks 'did he not die of a heart attack?' - Watch

New Delhi: The sudden and untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla shook the nation, leaving behind his family, friends and an ocean of fan following grieving. He breathed his last on September 2, 2021. Sidharth was 40.

Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Rakhi Sawant, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 14, put up a new video on Instagram and can be seen wearing a sindoor. She expressed her shock over conflicting reports suggesting whether he suffered a heart attack and how he died.

She wrote in the caption: Guys I’m shocked is that true all people saying it was not hard attack

I want to know doctors Cooper hospital please tell me please tell us how he died

Several film and television personalities mourned his demise on social media including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and many others.

A host of celebrities mourned his shocking demise and an ocean of TV stars rushed to the crematorium to pay their last respects. Shehnaaz was inconsolable at Sidharth Shukla's funeral which took place at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on September 3, 2021. She was seen with brother Shehbaaz Badesha.

He died on September 2, with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday. "

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's family on Monday released an official statement, thanking fans for their immense love in this hour of grief and requested privacy. Shukla family also thanked the Mumbai Police for all their support after the actor’s untimely death.

A prayer meeting was organised by the Brahma Kumaris at 5 pm on September 6, 2021, which the fans also joined virtually. In the prayer meeting, Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris blessed the late actor’s soul. BK Yogini Didi conducted a meditation session.

Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris for a very long time.