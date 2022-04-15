हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's THIS famous dialogue is still a hit on social media after 12 years!

Sonakshi Sinha's popular dialogue from 'Dabangg' recently made a comeback on Twitter as netizens added their own twist to it.

Sonakshi Sinha&#039;s THIS famous dialogue is still a hit on social media after 12 years!
File Photo

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha's famous dialogue from 'Dabangg' aka  “thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab" has been revived again by netizens on social media.

Recently, Oyo rooms tweeted on their handle “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai".

Some dialogues delivered by actors have a special place in the hearts of fans and Sonakshi's epic dialogue is really loved by fans. “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab", was a line that Sonakshi said to Salman Khan and was loved by fans so much that there were enormous memes around it.

Check out the viral tweet:

 

Within a few hours of OYO's tweet, it started making rounds and there were hundreds of netizens reacting to it. Users shared their experiences and added quirkiness to the dialogue and the Desi Twitterati came up with some of the wittiest replies. 

 

Here are few of the funniest tweets :

"Thappa se darr nahi lagta sahab, oyo room me lge hidden cameras se lagta hai"

 

"Thappad se dar nahi lgta Sahab, "offline exams" se lgta hai"

 

"thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, kane williamson-led team ko face karne se lagta hai"

 

"Weekend se darr nahi lagta sahab, weekend ke baad aane wale monday se lagta hai"

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal are set to appear on the silver screen together in the film, 'Double XL'

Last year, she was shooting for her upcoming film, 'Kakuda'. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

She was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney Hotstar on August 13, 2021.

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaOYO RoomsDabanggDabangg dialoguesTwitter
