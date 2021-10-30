'Stop using Sidharth Shukla': Netizens thrash Amit Tandon's upcoming song, singer reacts!

New Delhi: Singer Amit Tandon recently announced his upcoming song titled 'Dil Ko Karaar' on social media and had added hashtags of Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla in his post. Soon after his post, he faced backlash on Twitter.

The post led netizens to believe that the song was a tribute to the late actor and many of them took to Twitter to criticise the singer for making money out of the actor's demise. Netizens also spoke about how Shehnaaz Gill's new tribute song 'Tu Yaheen Hai' was insensitive as it 'milked' an individual's death for money.

While one netizen wrote, "Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make REELS on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA", another tweeted, "The day when you took your last breath was the day our whole world went dark..now that we have nothing else to lose doesn't mean we'll let people use you for their own selfish means!!".

Take a look at their tweets:

The day when you took your last breath was the day our whole world went dark..now that we have nothing else to lose doesn't mean we'll let people use you for their own selfish means!! STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — SHIVANI(SIDHARTH) (@DarkesttttStorm) October 30, 2021

Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make REELS on someone's death, counting views n likes!

How low will they stoop?

Stop the mockery!

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA https://t.co/NWRgvpRpBo pic.twitter.com/lLbEgDLXuo — Love You Sidharth (@muckraker00) October 30, 2021

Stop this paid agenda STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/XRbUkSWc1Q — (@HeyPranoy) October 30, 2021

He valued his principles more than anything else. He helped his friends and their families in silence, avoiding being in the limelight. And today people are using his de@th as a means to make money and chase clout! STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — RM (@rashmim__SS) October 30, 2021

Tribute ka meaning hi badal ke rakh diya Every day these people are touching new low... Leave him alone It will be the best tribute for him STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — (@siddy_my_jaan) October 30, 2021

The singer, on Saturday (October 30), clarified that the song wasn't a tribute to Sidharth Shukla and had been recorded before his death.

He wrote on his Instagram stories, "Just to make this clear to the trollers out there this isn't a tribute and I tagged sid and shenaz fans fully knowing that she wasn't a part of the song thinking it may bring a smile on their faces. This was recorded before sids untimely demise and is a song I like that was sung amazingly by @yasserdesai Bas baaki jisko hateful hona hai ho mjhe ghanta farak padhta hai! #tandontalks #sayitlikeitis"

On Friday (October 29), Punjabi singer-actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill launched her song 'Tu Yaheen Hai', a musical tribute to her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The video also features several glimpses of Sidharth, courtesy of his old footage from Bigg Boss 13.

The video shows Shehnaaz in a foreign location, leading a lonely life and grieving the loss of Sidharth Shukla. It also takes viewers to the good old times of their fights, noke-jhoks and cute moments in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The video has very emotional moments. It also has a clip of the duo making a joint appearance for a television show.