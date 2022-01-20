Such hypocrisy: TMKOC actor Shailesh Lodha trolled for featuring on Kapil Sharma's show after bashing it in old video

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha became the victim of trolling on Twitter after his appearance on the comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was teased on social media.

Interestingly, last year, Shailesh had indirectly criticised Kapil Sharma's show publicly and a video recording of his statements quickly went viral on Instagram and Twitter.

Now, as Shailesh is set to feature on the comedian's show, netizens are bashing the actor for his 'hypocrisy' and asking him why he doesn't stand for his beliefs and views.

In the old video of Shailesh criticising Kapil's show, the actor slammed the show and said, "Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Eak dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, eak pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai (I am ashamed of certain shows. There's a dadi who kisses every guest, an aunt who is eager to get married, a husband who insults his wife. I work in a show where a son touches his father's feet)"

Watch the old video here:

Check out the promo of TKSS:



Shailesh Lodha is known for his role as a Gujarati columnist in the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

He also voices the narration in the show - talking about the particular situation the characters are in and the challenges they're facing in the episode.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma is all set to make his Netflix debut with a stand-up special titled "I am Not Done Yet." The star announced the news with a promo of the same on his social media handles.

The special show will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards.

Producer Mahaveer Jain had also announced a biopic on the life of the popular comedian titled 'Funkaar'. The project will be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.