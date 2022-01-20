Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali's unseen bikini video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid social media user who loves to update her fans with fresh posts. So while bidding a goodbye to 2021, she dropped a video with a recap of the year that went by. And mind you, she looks fab in the beachwear and other trendy outfits.

Nidhi's video starts with her dip in the waters wearing a black bikini.

Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her.

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hair style - dreadlocks. Her new look generated quite a buzz among fans online.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.



