Swara Bhasker's old house gets a swanky makeover and it's a book lover's delight - In Pics

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker's old house has now got a swanky new makeover and it's every book lover's delight. The actress gave a sneak-peek into her gorgeous warm abode.

Swara Bhasker wrote in the caption: Moving back to my new ‘old house’.. Obviously the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books in this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here’s a peek at what all literature, philosophy, non fiction & self help I’ve got on my reading list! Full disclosure: I’ve read only 15% of these I think.. but full plans to get through them all in this lifetime!

She shared pictures of her mother Ira Bhasker ensuring everything is done perfectly. Swara wrote in the caption: Boss mama making sure I get back home. Quite literally! @irabhaskar9

On the work front, the actress has featured in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. She will be seen next in titled Sheer Qorma, Jahaan Chaar Yaar among others.