Bharti Singh breaks down on Maniesh Paul's show, says 'my father died when I was 2, have no photos of him'

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh is known for her comic timing and funny oneliners. But what not many are aware of is her other side. On Maniesh Paul's podcast, she recently broke down recalling her late father and memories associated with him.

Bharti Singh told Maniesh Paul, "In my life, I just have my mother. I don’t have a father. When I was just two years old, he passed away. I haven’t even seen him, Maniesh. I don’t even have photos of my father in my house. I don’t allow anyone to put them up. My sister has seen my father’s love and my brother, but not me. But Maniesh, I didn’t even get love from my brother in my house, because everyone’s busy with their own work. But now, the love I get from my husband (Haarsh Limchabiyaa) has made me realise how a man is supposed to care."

Maniesh Paul shared the podcast link on Instagram writing: “I always like walking in the rains…because no one can see me crying- Charlie Chaplin. The people who make you laugh are very deep…they hide their wounds…and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it with me.”

Bharti lost her father at a tender age and opened up on how only after meeting her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she got know of man's love.

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. Several telly celebrities attended the starry wedding and reception of the cute couple.