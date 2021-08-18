हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Trending: Is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan making her debut in Zoya Akhtar film?

One of the top trends on Twitter today happens to be Suhana Khan. Reason? Well, the buzz is strong that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top trends on Twitter today happens to be Suhana Khan. Reason? Well, the buzz is strong that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Not Karan Johar but Zoya will be calling the shots for this star kid's maiden venture. Netizens thronged social media soon after this news spread like fire online. Take a look here:

However, nothing has been announced by the makers or SRK himself regarding Suhana's debut as yet. 

It all started after an entertainment portal reported that Zoya is working on the Indian Adaptation of the popular comic book Archie for Netflix. The buzz is strong that one Suhana has been finalised for one of the central characters in the digital production while casting for other roles is still underway. 

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Sometime back, filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his short film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

 

