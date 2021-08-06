Trending: Sara Ali Khan told at Vaishno Devi shrine, 'agar apne paap kiya hai to aap andar nahi jaa paoge' - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and she often drops entertaining travel videos, speaking to fans in shudh Hindi. This time around, the young and happening star posted a video compilation of her travel diary.

From Bihar to Jammu, Sara Ali Khan has visited pan India for either her work trips or a vacation with family, remember her 'Namaste Darshako' vlogs? In one part of the video, a man walking beside her horse at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu can be innocently telling her that it is believed whoever has committed any sin, cannot enter the temple premises and take goddess's darshan (agar apne paap kiye hai to aap andar nahi jaa paoge).

On hearing this, Sara Ali Khan reiterates saying, "Agar maine paap kiye hai to main andar jaa he nahi paungi?'

The fun reaction has caught netizens' fancy and now the video is being watched widely. It has already garnered 2,315,679 views so far on Instagram.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.