Sara Ali Khan opens up on her parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh divorce, says it was 'best decision' as they weren't happy together

New Delhi: Star and Bollywood stunner Sara Ali Khan recently opened up on her parents' Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce on a talk show. The actress expressed that the separation was important so that both her parents could be happy individually as they were not happy living in the same house. She reveals that she shares a good relationship with both her parents and looks at the decision to separate as the best possible option.

During her appearance on Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars, Season 3, she said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet."

She revealed, "I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time."

"They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason," she further said.

Amrita Singh and actor Saif Ali Khan had gotten married in 1991 when Amrita was 33 and Saif was all of 21 years old. Due to their incorrigible differences, the couple divorced in 2004. Later Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The two became parents to Bollywood's favourite star kid Taimur in 2016 and had their second son Jeh in 2021 - they are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim's half-siblings.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan in 2020. Apart from that, she has ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.