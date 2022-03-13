हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vineeta Singh

Trending: Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh enacts THIS scene from '3 Idiots' in hilarious video, watch

Vineeta Singh, the co-founder of SUGAR cosmetics, had featured as a judge or 'shark' on the reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'.

Trending: Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh enacts THIS scene from &#039;3 Idiots&#039; in hilarious video, watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh recently shared a hilarious video of her mimicking a character from the popular Aamir Khan film '3 Idiots'. In the video, Vineeta was seen acting as Raju Rastogi's mother from the scene when the trio visit Raju's parents' home and his mother complains about the rising prices of vegetables. 

At the beginning of the video, an employee at SUGAR cosmetics was seen scrolling on his phone and coming across a meme featuring Vineeta and Raju Rastogi's mother from '3 Idiots'. Later, when he went up to Vineeta's office cabin to speak to her about the budget approval, she begins mimicking the same dialogues that actress Amardeep Jha had enacted in the film. 

When he asked her about approving the budget, she replied, "Paese kya pede pe ugte hai? Tumhe pata hai bhindi ₹12 ki hogayi hai. Aur paneer toh sone k daam pe bik raha hai".

Later, the video ended with Vineeta coming out of the character and telling her viewers that 'All izz well' - the signature phrase from the 2009 film.

Watch the hilarious video here:

 

Shark Tank India features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal,  boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up on Feb 4 after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.

