Shark Tank India: Peyush Bansal's birthday trip with Aman Gupta has a Katrina Kaif connection!

New Delhi: Shark Tank India which concluded its first season in February stole the hearts of millions of Indians as they fell in love with the charismatic Sharks or investors in the show. It appears after the show the Sharks have also bonded quite well and developed friendships.

Recently, Aman Gupta, the co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt, and his family accompanied Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, and his family to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Peyush visited the site as part of his birthday celebration with Shark Tank India's co-judge Aman Gupta. He also shared pictures from the trip. In one of the posts, Anupam Mittal, their co-judge on Shark Tank India commented on the photo, "Wow … u guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell" to which Peyush replied, "Yes bhai. Piyush wanted to meet Katrina. U know what I mean……"

In case you're confused about what Aman meant, he was referring to Katrina Kaif's recent wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan which is quite close to Ranthambore.

Shark Tank India features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up on Feb 4 after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.