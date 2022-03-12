Shark Tank India: Ghazal Alagh welcomes her second baby with hubby Varun, calls newborn 'baby shark'!

NEW DELHI: MamaEarth founder and Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh welcomed their second child on Thursday.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun. Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings. #babyshark..”

The duo has named their son Ayaan which means ‘blessing from god.’

In the picture we can see mommy Ghazal holding hand with Varun, their elder son Agastya Alagh and the newborn.

Now she has also shared another glimpse of her little toddler, while he can be seen sleeping comfortably in his mom’s arms.

She wrote, “We are taking our bundle of joy home and shower him with lots of love and goodness of @mamaearth.in. We had an amazing experience @cloudnine_care_ which made our delivery and stay super comfortable. Now on to raising two of my boys, building brands and transforming self.”

For the unversed, Varun and Ghazal tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents of two sons - Agastya and Ayaan.

Shark Tank India features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up on Feb 4 after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.