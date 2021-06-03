Trending: Who is this cute 6-year-old Kashmiri girl whose video went viral?

New Delhi: The cute little 6-year-old Kashmiri girl named Mahira Khan's video urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed some workload of online classes has taken the internet by storm. Netizens are smitten by her innocence and cuteness, so much so that after her video went viral, Jammu and Kashmir education department decided to limit the daily online classes for students.

Soon after Mahira Khan's video hit the internet and was massively shared online, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha announced that the education department has decided to limit the daily online classes for students.

Watch her viral video here:

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

Mahira, who hails from Tangpora in Srinagar, Kashmir. Her father Irfan Khan is a government official working in the valley, and her mother is a homemaker.

Talking to Zee News, Mahira said, "I made the video myself. When my online classes start, I get no time to play. I have to attend online school classes, do homework, then eat my food, have milk, and sleep also. Therefore, I get no time to play. I am very happy that now classes have been reduced now. Thank You very much."

After Mahira's viral video, “the school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum one and half hours for class 1 to 8, spread across two sessions. For class 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours,” Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

“Pre-primary on a given day for interacting with parents shall be only 30 minutes. The LG said that the authorities must ensure strict implementation of the new guidelines. Homework up to class 5th should be avoided. Authorities and schools to plan joyful learning experience engaging parents as well,” Sinha said.

“Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have,” he added.

Mahira's video surely helped the kids shed some workload off and get time to enjoy playing!