Try uncle: R Madhavan's witty reply to fan who wants to call him 'daddy'

New Delhi: Superstar R Madhavan who recently impressed fans in the Netflix series 'Decoupled' has been quite active on Twitter lately, replying to fans praising the show. On Saturday, one of his fans tweeted that they wanted to call the actor 'daddy' which caught the actor's attention.

The fan had written, "this close to calling this man daddy"

Madhavan replied to the tweet and said, "Try Uncle kid. Don’t want your dad to get offended," with a couple of laughing emojis.

The fan had replied to Madhavan's reply to another fan who asked if the actor has a permanent hairstylist at home.

The actor wrote, "Habhabha no bro. I am at a shoot that’s why it’s set. . Most times I hate setting my hair. My friends and family are fed up with the scruffy look. I just don’t care.. I am glad I have hair."

In December last year, R Madhavan said he was planning to relocate to Dubai with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor revealed that he did so to help his 16 years old son Vedaant, who is a swimmer, to better prepare for Olympics 2026, as most large-sized pools are shut down in Mumbai due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases after the emergence of Omicron variant.

On the work front, Madhavan is grabbing headlines for his performance in the recently released Netflix series ‘Decoupled’. His ambitious directorial project ‘Rocketry’ will also release in cinema halls this year.