Ufff so hot! Samantha Ruth Prabhu drools over Sanya Malhotra's Oo Antava dance performance, watch

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song from Pushpa: The Rise - 'Oo Antava' has won the hearts of millions across India and even internationally. Many celebs and fans have tried their hand at choreographing the song or singing it as Sophie Choudry did very recently.

Now, actress Sanya Malhotra has shared her super hot dance version of 'Oo Antava' on Instagram and it is blowing everyone's minds including the leading lady of the song - Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the video, Sanya was seen flaunting her energetic moves to the song with her sassy expressions. Needless to say, she looked stunning in a black crop top and black track pants.

Samantha shared Sanya's video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Uffff so hot." We totally relate to Samantha's caption. Many other celebs also commented on Sanya's dance video and praised her for it.

Watch the video here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has been garnering love and appreciation from celebrities and fans all over the world.

For the unversed, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres. Allu Arjun’s glory with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ came as a surprise for the movie buffs across the globe and now not only the South film industry, the superstar has successfully rose to be a Pan-India star, as the audience, especially his ardent fans are eagerly awaiting the release of part 2 of the blockbuster.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.