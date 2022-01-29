WATCH: Sophie Choudry performs 'Oo Antava' cover, Malaika Arora, Allu Sirish react!

New Delhi: Actor-singer Sophie Choudry recently impressed the internet with her new cover of the popular song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Her cover garnered attention from many celebs as well such as Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well.

Sophie had shared the cover on Instagram with a video of her recording the song. She tagged the makers of the song in the post and asked them if she performed the song well.

Take a look at her cover:

Actor Allu Sirish was highly impressed by the cover and said it was 'on point'. However, he said there was one word that wasn't proper. He wrote, "Woohoo!!! Awesome. On point on everything except one word."

Malaika Arora, Karan Thacker, Anusha Dandekar also commented on the video, praising her performance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has been garnering love and appreciation from celebrities and fans all over the world.

For the unversed, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.