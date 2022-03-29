हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed blasts security guard with abuses when stopped to enter an event, video goes viral - Watch

In the viral video, while Urfi Javed posed for paps, the guards asked her to move aside and not pose in front of the gate.

Urfi Javed blasts security guard with abuses when stopped to enter an event, video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Controversial actress Urfi Javed who is known for her bold fashion choices and risque outfits, recently lost her cool at the security guards when she was reportedly stopped from entering the event. 

In the viral video, while Urfi posed for paps, the guards asked her to move aside and not pose in front of the gate. The OTT star was left red-faced and lost her cool.

Urfi Javed angrily said, "What the f**k is this? Then why am I even here? Next time if this happens, I'll f*****g walk away right now. What nonsense is this. No one can come and talk to me like this, especially when you have f*****g have called me here. Tell Sanjit (her PR) this right now, I am going back."

"Then what nonsense is this. Yeh sab baatein mere aane se pehle honi chahiye, ya nahi honi chahiye. I do not like all this. Now will you tell me where I am supposed to go. Even these photographers are standing here in heat, even they have some respect. If you're calling them, you need to be f****g respectful to them as well," she further added. 

Urfi however posed for the paparazzi outside but denied attending the event and said, "I am going back. It's just that they came for my photographs, I am giving them and I am going back. I do not want to talk. They disrespected me and told me to f*** out of the gate, what nonsense is this. Your bodyguards are coming here to shoo me and the media away. Chaar-chaar bodyguards aa rahe hain hum logon ko bhagaane ko, this is not done."

 

