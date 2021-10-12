Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp in ball gown dress worth Rs 40 lakh for international designer Michael Cinco - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela is loved by fans for her amazing fashion sense. She recently walked the ramp for ace designer Michael Cinco and hogged all the attention.

The actress took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her ramp walk along with the designer. Urvashi wore a massive huge ball gown dress. As the actress uploaded a quick ramp walk video, fans rushed to her comments and showered her with love.

The price of Urvashi Rautela's ramp outfit is worth Rs 40 lakh. This is not the first time that she walked for ace designer Micheal Cinco. Earlier, she walked for him at the Arab Fashion Week where she graced the look of Egyptian princess Cleopatra.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.