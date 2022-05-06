New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal recently made a fan's day as he met her outside his vanity van and now a video of their meeting his going viral on social media. In the particular video, the woman is seeing in disbelief as she stands in front of her favourite actor. Vicky extended his hand to shake hands with her and then asked her about her name. She replied, "Rimjhim". To this, Vicky said, "Rimjhim? Yeh toh bada pyara naam hai (This is a really cute name)"

She later told him that she had rescheduled her flight so that she could meet him. Vicky smiled at her and said, "Good. Dekho aap mil liye (See, you met me)".

Netizens flooded the comment section with positive thoughts and expressed that they also wished to have a meeting with Vicky.

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, in an interview with Hello magazine, Vicky talked about wifey Katrina Kaif for the first time.

He said, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person."

He also added that he learns something Kat every day. Sometime back, the couple went on a beachy vacay and shared pictures on social media, sending fans into a meltdown.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra to look forward to.