Krishna Shroff

Viral alert! Krishna Shroff teases smoking hot pics on social media, drops major 'music video hint - See inside

Viral alert! Krishna Shroff teases smoking hot pics on social media, drops major &#039;music video hint - See inside

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has once again taken the internet by storm. Her smouldering new look has gone viral on social media, and the latest buzz is that she will star in a peppy music video.

Raising the hotness bar on Instagram, Krishna Shroff shared some pictures which look like a tease from her upcoming music video. She used a hashtag in her caption #KinniKinniVaari, dropping a major hint of it being her upcoming song. 

Not your babe. @bgbngmusic #KinniKinniVaari #KKV, she wrote in the caption of the post.

Krishna Shroff pulled off a power dressing in a black bustier crop top and pants with a blazer. Several fans and celeb friends thronged her timeline to drop their comments. 

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's daughter is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu is quite popular on Instagram. 

She was earlier dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and fans loved their lovey-dovey photos. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding to her edgy and bold avatar. 

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels. 

 

