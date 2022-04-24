New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from 'Heropanti' has been going viral all over the internet and netizens are enjoying a meme-fest on social media. His popular dialogue 'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya' has caught the fans' attention and the buzz is refusing to die down. Now, condom brand Durex has jumped onto the trend bandwagon and released an Instagram ad with their own twist to Tiger's iconic line.

They tweaked the dialogue and wrote, "Kitni baar kaha hai protection use karo, chhote bacche ho kya karne hai kya? " They further wrote 'pulling out' is not equal to 'Heropanti' referring to the actor's film.

Take a look at Durex's post:

Netizens were quite impressed by the condom brand's post and praised them for their creativity. Earlier, Durex had shared an ad referring to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage which had also gone viral.

While one user wrote, "haha. Good one," another commented, "this is out of universe advertisement that's why I always prefer you".

Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise 'Heropanti' has given us Tiger Shroff as a new action hero to our industry.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.