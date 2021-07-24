Viral video: Bhabhi HATES her wedding gift? Bride turns red-faced after opening embarrassing present on stage, throws it away- Watch

New Delhi: Indian weddings are high on fun, frolic and masti, right? And then there are the groom's friends and cousins trying to tease the new bride jokingly. But sometimes, a prank can turn into an awry situation which is exactly what happened in this viral video.

A video posted by a netizen on Facebook has been widely shared online where a bride turns red-faced after groom's friends gift her a present. After she opens her gift on stage, it happens to be a feeder bottle of a toddler.

Just when the crowd cheers, an angry bride throws it away. Watch viral wedding video here:

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.