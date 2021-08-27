Viral video: Bittu mera hai! THIS bahu's wedding dance with hubby leaves her mother-in-law fuming - Watch

New Delhi: Mommy or wife, who is right? This is the dilemma that most men, especially newlywed grooms face at least once in a lifetime. But on a lighter note, at weddings, we see several folk songs and dances where the bride teases her mom-in-law saying now your son is my husband and will listen to me.

One such version of a wedding dance featuring a new bahu, saas and hubby has surfaced on the internet and the vibe is cool. Watch it here:

The bride can be seen dancing her heart out to 'Bittu Mera Hai' song whereas mommy-in-law too has her fuming expressions right at the place. Poor guy, he is sitting in the middle while the women in his life pull each other's leg.

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

