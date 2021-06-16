Viral video: ‘Tera chacha hai corona’, Jamie Lever impersonating as Rakhi Sawant will leave you ROFL

New Delhi: Since the coronavirus hit us last year, life has changed dramatically. From wearing the mask all the time while out in public to frantically sanitizing our hands - these things have now become normal.

Now an Instagram video of comedian Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie, using Rakhi Sawant’s lessons that she gave to the paparazzi on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, has gone viral.

In the three minutes hilarious video, Jamie's acting is on point on Rakhi’s chucklesome gyaan.

Some of the best lines from the video are, ‘Arey door. Hamesha khud ko sanitizer karna chahiye’, ‘Get lost’, ‘Arey mask pehan, tu mask kyun nahi pehan raha hai’, ‘Tera chacha hai corona’.

Check out the viral video:

The video has recently crossed one million views on Instagram. Fans of Jamie and Rakhi cannot get enough of it and are watching the humorous video on loop.

Celebrities have also showered their love on reel. ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,’ wrote youtuber and actor Prajakta Kohli, ‘Hahaha oh god’, commented TV actor Karan Singh Chhabra, ‘you are just too good ya’ actress Ridhima Pandit wrote with several laughing emojis.

Earlier, a video shared by Jamie’s father and ace comedian Jonhy Lever also took the internet by storm. In the video, Johnny can be seen dancing on A- Star’s ‘Don’t touch me’ with his kids Jamie and Jesse.

Check out the comical video:

Johnny had captioned it, “Vaccine lene tak #donttouchmechallenge #firstreel With my kids @its_jamielever & @jesse_lever”.