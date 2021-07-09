हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
viral wedding video

Viral video: THIS Kerala bride dancing to foot-tapping South Indian song in a ravishing red silk saree is whistle-worthy - Watch

One such viral video of a Kerala bride dancing at her wedding has gone viral on the internet.

Viral video: THIS Kerala bride dancing to foot-tapping South Indian song in a ravishing red silk saree is whistle-worthy - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab/ tgo wedding films

New Delhi: We all love to watch brides dressed in traditional outfits, looking ravishing in their wedding attires. It grabs more attention if the picture-perfect bride takes the center stage in that outfit and burns the dance floor with her electric moves. 

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online. One such video of a Kerala bride dancing at her wedding has gone viral on the internet.

It has been uploaded on YouTube by TGO Wedding Films and has garnered over 3,836,889 views so far. It was first put up on the video-sharing site on April 7, 2021. 

The bride looks stunning in a ravishing red silk saree and shows off her swagger moves on popular South Indian songs. She dons cool black aviators too to get that edgy look. 

A few days back, a Marathi bride's entry to her wedding venue had caught everyone's attention. The video showed her dancing skills on Sunny Leone's 'Mere Saiyaan Superstar' song like no one's watching. 

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

 

