हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral video: THIS little girl's dance on superhit Bhojpuri song with mind-blowing expressions takes internet by storm - Watch

There is a pool of viral videos on internet! One such amazing dance video of a little girl grooving to a superhit Bhojpuri track has hit the viral button. 

Viral video: THIS little girl&#039;s dance on superhit Bhojpuri song with mind-blowing expressions takes internet by storm - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Facebook video

New Delhi: There is a pool of viral videos on internet! One such amazing dance video of a little girl grooving to a superhit Bhojpuri track has hit the viral button. 

This little girl, dressed in a blue cutesy frock can be seen giving mind-blowing expressions on a Bhojpuri song. The video has been shared on social media by several users. 

Watch it here: 

Besides funny memes, another major hit on social media is wedding videos. Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videogirl dancingbhojpuri videosBhojpuri songsTrendinglittle girl dancing
Next
Story

I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession: Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali on Raj Kundra arrest

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Breaking News: Sikhs for Justice's conspiracy to stop PM Modi from hoisting the flag on Independence Day