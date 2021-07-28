Viral video: THIS little girl's dance on superhit Bhojpuri song with mind-blowing expressions takes internet by storm - Watch

New Delhi: There is a pool of viral videos on internet! One such amazing dance video of a little girl grooving to a superhit Bhojpuri track has hit the viral button.

This little girl, dressed in a blue cutesy frock can be seen giving mind-blowing expressions on a Bhojpuri song. The video has been shared on social media by several users.

Watch it here:

Besides funny memes, another major hit on social media is wedding videos. Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.