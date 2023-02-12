topStoriesenglish2572525
Watch: Dancer-duo Grabs Eyeballs With Jaw-Dropping Moves to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajra Re in Viral Video

Check out the latest viral video where two young people are seen showcasing their dance skills to popular Bollywood chartbuster 'Kajra Re' song. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Do you enjoy watching trending viral videos? If yes, we have got another viral dance video, featuring a girl and boy who are seen grooving to the beats of a popular peppy number. The duo shakes the leg as the others watching their dance duet cheer for them. 

The video captured the duo dancing on popular Bollywood track 'Kajra Re', that originally featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Their beautiful collaboration in the now-viral video has left netizens glued to their screen. While it is not confirmed, it appears that they belong to a dance academy and love sharing their reels on social media. 

Hailing their performance in the dance video, netizens chimed into the comment box and dropped adorable remarks on their dance performance. 

'Kajre Re' song is composed 'Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy', written by Gulzar and sung by the playback singers Alisha Chinoy, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. It is from the 2005 released 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya, who made a special appearance in the film, plays a courtesan, and shakes leg with Abhishek and Amitabh in the song.

