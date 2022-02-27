हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Watch: Salman Khan TROLLED for failed Jumme Ki Raat step with Pooja Hegde, netizens ask 'what did he just do?'

Superstar Salman Khan faced flak after his attempt to perform his famous Jumme Ki Raat step with actress Pooja Hegde went wrong during the Da-Bangg tour.

Watch: Salman Khan TROLLED for failed Jumme Ki Raat step with Pooja Hegde, netizens ask &#039;what did he just do?&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan was recently trolled for an awkward moment while performing his famous Jumme Ki Raat step with actress Pooja Hegde on stage. In the music video of the song from his film 'Kick', Salman pulls Jacqueline Fernandez's coat with his teeth as she walks forward.

On stage in Dubai, Salman attempted to perform the same step but failed terribly as he couldn't pull Pooja Hegde's bodycon dress. So, he was seen pulling at her dress and trying to hold it in his teeth which didn't sit too well with fans. 

The video first went viral on Reddit as a user shared it with the caption, "Wtf did he just do?"

Watch the viral video here:

 

The star-studded tour performance at Dubai Expo 2020 is taking place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. As per media reports, this year for the Da-Bangg tour, Salman will be joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul. 

On the work front, Salman has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif, 'Bhaijaan' with Pooja Hegde, and 'Kick 2'. He has also announced the second instalment of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. 

