Pushpa star Allu Arjun receives 'sweetest welcome' by daughter Arha after 16 days abroad, see pic

New Delhi: Pushpa star Allu Arjun never fails to impress fans with his 'doting father' avatar, and gives a sneak-peek into many adorable moments alongside his children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

However, this time around, the actor himself was in for a sweet surprise after he returned home from abroad as Arha did preparations to make his welcome memorable.

The little one decorated the floor with flowers stating 'welcome nana', a gesture that surely melted Allu Arjun's heart. He called it the 'sweetest welcome'.

The actor was recently seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil among others in pivotal roles.

The film became a massive hit globally and continues its winning streak via Amazon Prime Video.