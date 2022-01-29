हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun receives 'sweetest welcome' by daughter Arha after 16 days abroad, see pic

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha spelt the word - welcome with flower petals on the floor as a surprise for her father.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun receives &#039;sweetest welcome&#039; by daughter Arha after 16 days abroad, see pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pushpa star Allu Arjun never fails to impress fans with his 'doting father' avatar, and gives a sneak-peek into many adorable moments alongside his children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

However, this time around, the actor himself was in for a sweet surprise after he returned home from abroad as Arha did preparations to make his welcome memorable.

 

allu

The little one decorated the floor with flowers stating 'welcome nana', a gesture that surely melted Allu Arjun's heart. He called it the 'sweetest welcome'.

The actor was recently seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil among others in pivotal roles.

The film became a massive hit globally and continues its winning streak via  Amazon Prime Video.

