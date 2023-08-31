trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655791
NewsEntertainment
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates | Today's Trending Entertainment News: 'Jawan' Actor Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Love For Tamil Cinema, Food

While Bollywood is busy celebrating Raksha Bandhan, movies like 'Gadar 2', 'Dream Girl 2' continue to make big dent on the Box Office. Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and viral celebrity gossip. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:17 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pic Courtesy: ANI
LIVE Blog

Today's Viral Entertainment Updates: The lucrative showbiz offers an exciting ride of celeb news from the glamourous world of Bollywood. Zee News' dedicated blog will continue to provide important news flowing in from both the Indian and International film industry. Fret not, we're going to dig out EVERYTHING you need to know about the Entertainment Industry today. 


31 August 2023
08:16 AM

Karisma Kapoor Lauds Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan For Minimal Makeup 

On the occassion of Raksha Bandhan, Karisma Kapoor took to instagram and shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan doing her makeup. Looking chic and fresh, Bebo created a classic no-make-up makeup look. Check it out: 

07:44 AM

Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Love For Tamil Cinema, Food At 'Jawan' Pre-Release Event

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ is all set to release in theatres and the movie team organized a grand pre-release event at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. For the event, Shah Rukh was accompanied by Atlee and others. Nayanthara couldn’t attend the event. Shah Rukh performed several songs from the flick and fans went crazy looking at his stunning dance moves.

While addressing the people, he said, “I'm humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realised early on that the best films are made in Tamil." Shah Rukh also expressed his love for Tamil food, “Eating here in Tamil Nadu was fantastic, I lost my six packs and gained them back. I found a wonderful variety of dishes in Tamil Nadu.”

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train