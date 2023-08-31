LIVE Updates | Today's Trending Entertainment News: 'Jawan' Actor Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Love For Tamil Cinema, Food
Karisma Kapoor Lauds Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan For Minimal Makeup
On the occassion of Raksha Bandhan, Karisma Kapoor took to instagram and shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan doing her makeup. Looking chic and fresh, Bebo created a classic no-make-up makeup look. Check it out:
Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Love For Tamil Cinema, Food At 'Jawan' Pre-Release Event
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ is all set to release in theatres and the movie team organized a grand pre-release event at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. For the event, Shah Rukh was accompanied by Atlee and others. Nayanthara couldn’t attend the event. Shah Rukh performed several songs from the flick and fans went crazy looking at his stunning dance moves.
While addressing the people, he said, “I'm humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realised early on that the best films are made in Tamil." Shah Rukh also expressed his love for Tamil food, “Eating here in Tamil Nadu was fantastic, I lost my six packs and gained them back. I found a wonderful variety of dishes in Tamil Nadu.”