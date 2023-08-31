Director Zoya Akhtar Pens Adorable Note For 'The Archies' Crew - Read Here

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'The Archies', the gang took to the streets of Mumbai to make the announcement of the release date. Marking the occasion, director Zoya Akhtar shared a snap of the whole cast and penned a sweet note as their furst hoarding hit the billboards. In the caption, she wrote, "Your first hoarding is up kiddos. May there be many more. May you never stop working hard and forever remain wide eyed, I wish you the world."

The actors announced the release date along with Akhtar with a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The billboard features a countdown timer that tracks the number of days left for the film's launch. The timer was set at 100 days. 'The Archies' marks the third outing of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house, Tiger Baby of the year 2023, after the massive success of 'Dahaad' and the sequel of 'Made in Heaven', which were released recently.

'The Archies' director Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name, is all set to hit the screens of an OTT platform on December 7. 'The Archies' marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. The series also has Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja.

