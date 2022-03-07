Ajay Devgn’s Rudra - The Edge of Darkness records highest viewership ever on Disney+ Hotstar!

New Delhi: The country’s favourite on-screen supercop, actor Ajay Devgn’s captivating charisma, for the first time on a digital platform, with Hotstar Specials’ Rudra - The Edge of Darkness has been applauded by fans, critics and the industry.

The show recorded the highest viewership received for any drama on the platform and has been trending at the number one spot since its release on March 4.

“It’s overwhelming to see the response everyone has been sending our way for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. It makes me happy to see the love everyone has showered on my digital debut. A big thank you to my audiences for their warm words and wishes. I hope to continue exploring and entertaining everyone with characters like Rudra", said actor Ajay Devgn

Garnering much love for the show and Devgn’s performance, Bollywood shower praises for its unique narrative and cinematography. Disney+ Hotstar’s recent hit medical thriller show, Human actor, Shefali Shah congratulated Ajay Devgn on making his digital drama debut while beloved actor Ileana D’cruz said she could not wait to watch the show.

Calling Rudra - The Edge of Darkness an engaging, and entertaining watch, celebrated actor Vani Kapoor hailed Ajay Devgn as a phenomenal star.

Commenting on the successful launch of the show, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “We are delighted by the phenomenal response our viewers have shown to Rudra!

The show has had a record-breaking opening weekend. The incredible acting talent of Ajay Devgn has been backed up by a fabulously crafted storyline. Rudra has given us confidence that the market for high-quality storytelling is massive!”

Packed with fast-paced action sequences, viewers are loving the show’s distinctive race-against-the-clock narrative that delves into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminal masterminds and the detective who hunts them.

Devgn’s act of a sombre, smouldering cop undergoing tempestuous personal tides in the riveting new crime thriller directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and the ensemble cast has been receiving an overwhelming response since its launch.