Shane Warne dies aged 52: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor pay tribute to Australian spin legend

NEW DELHI: The untimely demise of iconic cricketer Shane Warne has shaken many. Several fans, politicians and celebrities from the sports and film fraternity are mourning his demise on social media. Superstar Akshay Kumar also expressed his grief after learning about the loss of the legendary athlete.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti."

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to express how difficult it was for him to grapple with the news. He further noted that Shane Warne’s legacy will continue to live forever in the hearts of his fans. The actor captioned the post as, “Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world.”

Diana Penty also called it a sad day for cricket. "What a sad day for cricket. Just so hard to believe. Rest in power, Shane Warne," she wrote.

Pulkit Samra wrote, "RIP Shane Warne!!"

Actor Sunny Deol wrote, "Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers."

Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!! #ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia."

Other celebrities from the film fraternity, including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Shibani Dandekar among several others, also mourned the demise of the legendary cricketer on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.

He was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

