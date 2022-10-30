'Breathe Season 2' teaser: J has returned, this time twice more powerful and vengeful- WATCH

topStories
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
  • What is J’s next move? Ever since Prime Video released the thrilling trailer of Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, this question has left viewers with sleepless nights.
  • Taking the curiosity quotient a notch higher, Prime Video dropped a gripping video today featuring Abhishek A Bachchan as Avinash and his remorseless alter-ego J.

New Delhi: What is J’s next move? Ever since Prime Video released the thrilling trailer of Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, this question has left viewers with sleepless nights. Taking the curiosity quotient a notch higher, Prime Video dropped a gripping video today featuring Abhishek A Bachchan as Avinash and his remorseless alter-ego J. The character video gives a haunting sneak peek at what J is up to this time.

While Season 1 witnessed Avinash going to extreme ends to save his family, Season 2 promises to be twice as dreadful as J has returned to complete his unfinished business of ending the lives of the remaining 6 victims who are unaware of what is coming for them. To avenge himself, J has taken over Avinash and the whole city. Will Avinash be able to control J's actions or will he give in? Only time will tell. What will Avinash do? Find out on November 9, exclusively on Prime Video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amit Sadh (@theamitsadh)

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who also has co-created season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological thriller that features Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles. The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide

