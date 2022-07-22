NewsWeb Series
Known for her wit and bubbly personality, expect content that's full of drama. In a quirky video released today, Riteish Deshmukh, aka 'Janta ka Lawyer', decides that a case should be filed against Kareena Kapoor Khan when people come to him with the above mentioned atrangi complaints about her.

New Delhi: While 'Mein apni favourite hu' has given the world a self-love mantra, this iconic dialogue by Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have landed her in trouble. Because people following this seem to be perceived as self-centered. And if that wasn't enough, Bebo has caused a lot of neck trouble by asking people "kaun hai jisne palat kar mujhe nahi dekha". With a host of allegations against the diva, the actress is all set to defend herself on Amazon miniTV’s show - 'Case Toh Banta Hai.'

Known for her wit and bubbly personality, expect content that's full of drama. In a quirky video released today, Riteish Deshmukh, aka 'Janta ka Lawyer', decides that a case should be filed against Kareena Kapoor Khan when people come to him with the above-mentioned strange yet hilarious complaints about her.

 

'Case Toh Banta Hai' is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the role of a public prosecutor and defense lawyer, while Kusha plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest celebrities from Bollywood such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah. The comedy show will stream on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free- on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV starting 29 July.

 

