Chloë Grace Moretz's much awaited sci-fi series 'The Peripheral' to release on THIS date

New Delhi: On Sunday, Prime Video revealed the official trailer for the upcoming sci-fi drama series The Peripheral, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, and Jack Reynor.

The story is set in the future, when technology has subtly changed society, and it centres on a woman who learns she has a hidden connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future of her own.

The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson.

Here is trailer of the series:

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with one new episode rolling out every Friday through December 9, 2022. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.