Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her series 'The Peripheral', says 'the series is warm, inviting, and wonderful'

New Delhi: The Peripheral, Chloe Grace Moretz's upcoming web series, takes viewers into the future. The series, which is based on William Gibson's novel of the same name, will take viewers through the years 2032 to 2099. Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) are the main characters of the plot. They unwittingly become embroiled in risky crimes thanks to simulation games that are far too realistic. On a quest to earn money, the perils of technology make them realise that there is too much on the line to lose.

Lead actors Chloe and Jack while talking about the interesting storyline and what excited them the most about the series. "I felt like it was fresh and exciting because even though it definitely goes into all the exciting areas of sci-fi, it was really grounded in the emotional relationship between Flynne and Burton” said Chloe.

“For me, I felt like it was a safe home when you are watching the show, and especially when we were filming it, that no matter how far you went in the show you were willing to always go the distance with the characters because you were always going to come back home and know what you were really caring about and who you were really fighting for. To me, that's an interesting aspect because sometimes sci-fi can feel clinical but The Peripheral is warm and inviting and wonderful outside of that." she added.

Echoing Chloe’s thoughts, Jack said, “One of the things that I thought was really fresh about this was there is a timeline in the show where the technology feels very close. We are almost there. I think that's really interesting. A lot of it is just about within our reach. In that, there's another added layer of groundedness. I think that's really compelling, too.” He further adds, “Also, William Gibson has such a unique slant on science fiction. There are people who have done adaptations before, but I feel, and I really hope, that this is the one that finally does him justice, to a large degree." he adds.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films, The Peripheral also stars Gary Carr, Alexandra Billing, JJ field, and Chris Coy in pivotal roles. The show will have an episodic release, with the first episode premiering on October 21 exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.