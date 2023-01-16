topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
ZENDAYA

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Zendaya wins Best Actress in Drama Series for 'Euphoria'

She was nominated alongside Christine Baranski for 'The Good Fight', Sharon Horgan 'Bad Sisters', Laura Linney 'Ozark', Mandy Moore 'This Is Us' and Kelly Reilly 'Yellowstone'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:27 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • 'Euphoria' is an American teen drama television series based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.
  • The series' main character is Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world.

Trending Photos

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Zendaya wins Best Actress in Drama Series for 'Euphoria'

New Delhi: Actress-singer Zendaya was named as the Best Actress in a Drama Series for the show 'Euphoria'.

She was nominated alongside Christine Baranski for 'The Good Fight', Sharon Horgan 'Bad Sisters', Laura Linney 'Ozark', Mandy Moore 'This Is Us' and Kelly Reilly 'Yellowstone'.

A tweet from the 28th Critics' Choice read: "Congratulations to @Zendaya, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. #EuphoriaHBO #CriticsChoiceAwards."

'Euphoria' is an American teen drama television series based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series' main character is Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world.

The series is filmed at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Los Angeles, California, Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, and will be filmed in Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Outside California, it will be filmed in New York City, Singapore, and Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?