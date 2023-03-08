'He Became Very Emotional During Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Started Crying': Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On His Last Film With Yash Chopra

New Delhi: The much-talked-about Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and it’s the cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released on Feb 14 to unanimous acclaim and love.

The national over-pouring of love for Yash Chopra and YRF was evident as The Romantics became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop, a rare feat for a documentary! Shah Rukh Khan, who shared an incredible relationship with Yash Chopra and called him a father figure in his life, reveals how he said no to Aditya Chopra to sign Jab Tak Hai Jaan, directed by Adi’s father Yash Chopra!

SRK, who collaborated with Yash Chopra on cult blockbusters like Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan says, “I remember he had started speaking a lot more. 'I am not doing a film. This is my last picture' Yash ji used to say. Jab Tak Hain Jaan’ was actually a film that I chose over a film Adi had offered me. I said no (to Adi)! if Yashji is making a film, I’ll be a part of that.”

SRK recounts how Yash Chopra became emotional during the shoot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, his last directorial. He says, “We were shooting in Ladakh and in really difficult conditions. He was the coolest of us all. I was shivering to death. I was doing a shot in Kashmir, but then he came and said ‘yaar teri picture khatam ho gayi’. I said ‘kya bol rahein ho aap?’ He said ‘last shot hain, bas. Ab toh kuch raha nahi. Picture khatam’.”

SRK adds, “And he (Yash Chopra) became very emotional. Then he kind of started crying. He said this could be our last shot. I said why last shot? So, he said no there are no more shots left of you. I said yeah, but we’ll make the next one. He said yeah… last hain yaar. Last shot hain.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.