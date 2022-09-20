Juhi Chawla dons never-seen-before avatar, turns powerful woman lobbyist in ‘Hush Hush’

New Delhi: Prime Video's upcoming crime drama ‘Hush Hush’ is a series that is very strongly taken ahead by the cast and crew which is mainly led by women. While it marks the big digital debut of Juhi Chawla who will be seen playing a protagonist, Ishi Sangamitra, a powerful and dynamic lobbyist, surrounded by controversy. Moreover, the promo that recently released showcased that ‘Hush Hush’ will bring to life the story of Delhi Women Powerbrokers accompanied by strong influential characters in the series.

Audiences will see Juhi in the fresh avatar after a long hiatus as she will be donning the hat of one of the most powerful women lobbyists in ‘Hush Hush’. Juhi’s character Ishi, seems to navigate through her grim situation thanks to her connections in the high offices, bureaucrats whilst she is holding on to some ‘dark secrets’ that could land her in trouble.

On the other hand, if we take a look into the real world there have been very influential women lobbyists in Delhi who have shaped Indian politics. Some of the great examples of the same would be Rukhsana Sultan who was known to be a very influential figure behind Sanjay Gandhi, Jaya Jaitly who is known to have played a major role in the formation of the Janta Party, and very recently Niira Radia. Moreover, as Juhi in ‘Hush Hush’ will also be seen taking up the character of a lobbyist, it would be interesting to watch how her character is inspired by these big real-life Delhi lobbyists.

Watch 'Hush Hush' trailer here -

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, ‘Hush Hush’ is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulka, and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.