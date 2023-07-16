Janhvi Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled For Editing Her Photos, Netizens Say 'Bench Gained Curves'

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming romantic-drama 'Bawal', where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan. This is the first Janhvi and Varun will be seen sharing the screen space with each other. Janhvi, who is a fitness freak and is often papped outside her Pilate and yoga studio, loves dropping her glam photos on social media handles. The actor recently shared a bunch of pictures from one of the promotional events and looked absolutely stunning. She was seen flaunting her hourglass figure in the floral print bodycon dress. She paired her dress with scarlet red coloured tie-up heels.

While her fans drooled over her new sets of photos, a few of the users caught the editing that she has used and trolled her massively on social media. "Someone is going to lose their job," wrote a Twitter user as she posted Janhvi's photo. Another person said, "Her leg looks like horse legs so thin like a stick. “Itni dieting ke baad bhi why do they need editing," mentioned another person.





cre Trending Stories

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Actor Is Diagnosed With Liver Cancer, Wrong Treatment Worsened His Health

Speaking of her upcoming film 'Bawaal', it will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. It marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi.

Someone is going to lose their job. pic.twitter.com/ptOhPLJ0Wm — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) July 15, 2023

Someone is going to lose their job. pic.twitter.com/ptOhPLJ0Wm — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) July 15, 2023

Also Read: Top Best Names Inspired by Shiv Puran

The film was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. However, the makers decided to skip the theatre route and premiere it directly on the OTT. The romantic-drama went on floors in Lucknow in April 2022. The team later travelled to Warsaw, Poland, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands for the film shoot.

Also Read: Hindu Gods and Their Vaahanas

'Bawaal' is said to be a love story. It went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The shooting took place in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow and Warsaw, along with a brief portion in India as well. As per HT, the action directors and stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. The film's crew includes more than 700 people.