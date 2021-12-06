हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dil Bekaraar

Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra give shoutout to Dil Bekaraar, for its warm 80’s charm!

The Disney+ Hotstar series 'Dil Bekaraar' released on November 26 this year and has gotten rave reviews for its brilliant storytelling.

Pic courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Bollywood is lovingly soaking up Disney+ Hotstar’s romantic-comedy series, Dil Bekaraar’s 80’s charm.

The hit series starring Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi in lead roles is receiving numerous shoutouts from industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shilpa Shetty and Priyanka Chopra on social media.

Having created waves among audience and critics since its launch on November 26, the series based on the novel ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ by Anuja Chauhan, is finding much love and appreciation across Bollywood.

 

The 10-episode long series revolves around the day-to-day lives of a judge, his wife and their five daughters and has veteran actors like Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles.

Feeling blessed with the warm comments shared by Bollywood stars, Dil Bekaraar creative producer, Tarun Mansukhani said, “Dil Bekaraar is a series that flushes you with warm emotions.It is such a delight to see its funny and soulful storyline be appreciated by the audience, critics and my fellow industry friends. It fills me with immense joy and satisfaction. This is exactly what my team and I had set out to achieve.”

Stars are heaping praise on Tarun Mansukhani, and the talented team behind the show for their unique creation on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fellow director Karan Johar called it a ‘heartwarming story’ while actress Sonali Bendre said the series looks ‘fun’.

 

Actor Abhishek Bachchan declared on Instagram that he is ‘looking forward to seeing’ Dil Bekaraar.

Singer Shekhar Ravjiani said he absolutely loved the series.

Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra had also congratulated Tarun Mansukhani on his wonderful creation.

