Kunal Kohli teases Ramyug web-series trailer, fans say 'no one can beat Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan' - Watch

New Delhi: Hum Tum fame Bollywood filmmaker released the trailer of his magnum opus web series titled Ramyug, an episodic on Lord Ram's life journey. Kohli has presented a Baahubali-inspired world of Ramayana which is high on VFX, flying character and sword-fights. But guess what? Comparisons with Ramanand Sagar's classic masterpiece - Ramayan are inevitable.

While Millenials are familiar with Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' which was originally telecast in the late 80s-90s, Gen-Z got to view it again during the lockdown and loved it too! The real-ness of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' had no great VFX, yet the audience connected and how.

So, after Kunal Kohli's web-series Ramyug trailer hit the internet, fans were quick to react. Some liked it for the large canvas and background music, others compared it with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Take a look at some comments posted by viewers on YouTube:

Ramyug all episodes will stream on MX Player from May 6, 2021.

It features most new actors in prominent roles. This time Vivan Bhatena will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the web series. Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil and Anup Soni among others are seen in important parts as well.

So, are you excited to watch Ramyug on MX Player?