Late director Raj Kaushal's 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' trailer OUT now - Watch

Mumbai: Prime Video, on Friday, unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Original crime drama, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. Following two friends who decide to run a fake bank scam, this 10-part series is directed and produced by the late Raj Kaushal.

Written by Aman Khan, the series marks Raj Kaushal’s last directorial venture and is set to release on Prime Video on 3 November 2021 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Inspired by a real-life scam, this is a gripping story of Bhargav and Siddhant who, driven by their own struggles and losses in life, get together to open India’s first fake bank branch. It starts in a small town called Hoshiargarh and snowballs into the biggest banking scam in India.

A story about their dream of escaping to a better life, as the series moves ahead the audience is taken on a roller-coaster ride with in-fighting, failing health, emotional upheavals, and even a surprise kidnapping.

“Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, in particular, presents a compelling story with an interesting mix of action, drama, romance, and thrills, narrated in a manner that is bound to keep audiences entertained throughout. We are excited to partner with Refuel Productions and consider it a privilege to bring the late Raj Kaushal’s series to our service. We will continue to curate a library that is diverse, strikes a chord with our audience and places the power of choice in their hands,” Manish Menghani, head of content licensing, Prime Video India.

Watch the trailer here:

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is produced by Refuel Productions and is the last directorial venture of the late Raj Kaushal who is known for movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi… (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Anthony Kaun Hai? (2006).

“Raj had a crazy passion for his work and when a great idea hit him, there would be a sparkle in his eye and a new spring in his step,” co-producer Mandira Bedi said.

“And he had that look in his eye and that unabating energy all through the writing and making of Akkad Bakkad. His belief and passion is what drove him and it’s there for all to see in the show. It breaks my heart that he is not here with us to see his labour of love reach its natural and successful end. But I am so thankful to Prime Video for seeing the show through and putting out his last piece of work. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as he did making it,” she added.