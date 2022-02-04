Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game series: There's always more than what meets the eye!

New Delhi: Netflix’s upcoming family drama The Fame Game is a series that is packed to the brim with emotions, drama and a lot more! Catch an early sneak peek into the world of The Fame Game, with these newly released images from the series.

Get a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand along with Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran and Musskaan Jaferi in their heart stealing avatars.

Experience the complexities that come with the glitz and glam of stardom, as Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment come together for a series that is entertaining, has a gripping storyline and a stellar cast. What more could one ask for? For it to be released soon of course!

The revolves around Bollywood icon Anamika Anand who is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question “Where is Anamika?” quickly turns into “Who is Anamika?” as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar.

Stay tuned and get ready to ride an entertaining and emotional roller-coaster with The Fame Game on February 25th, only on Netflix.