Makers Tease Fans With 'Phulera Khoj Raha Hai Naya Sachiv' Ahead Of Panchayat Season 3 Release

New Delhi: Following the roaring success of the ‘Lauki’ takeover, Prime Video now unveils a new innovative campaign, 'Phulera Khoj Raha Hai Naya Sachiv', reigniting the frenzy surrounding the return of its fan-favorite series, Panchayat. With Sachiv Ji's unexpected transfer in Season 2’s finale, speculations were rife about its veracity, fuelling both excitement and curiosity among fans. Amid teeming discussions and swirling theories, the latest campaign revives interest in the show, drawing in a fresh wave of viewers eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3's trailer.



To set the campaign in motion, Prime Video posted an engaging job listing on its social media platforms, inviting applicants to apply for the position of Phulera’s Sachiv. From influencers, filmstars and even entrepreneurs like Ashneer Grover, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Karan Sonawane, Riteish Deshmukh, Bassi, Karishma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and many more were seen vying for the position with personalized video applications on their social media handles to impress Pradhan ji. But that’s not all! Based on their applications, the candidates will now have to navigate a grilling interview round with Pradhanji, Prahlad, and Manju Devi to secure their seat as a new Sachiv of Phulera. Who do you think will get through? Will the Phulera waasi accept this new sachiv?

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The star cast boasts Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles. The new season will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.