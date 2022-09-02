NewsWeb Series
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan opens up her obsession with vacations and trips on 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

The Bollywood starlet who is known for posting funny knock-knock and Namaste Darshakon videos on social media, was at her hilarious best as she showcased her comic side with face off with one of the characters on the show.
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The latest episode featuring Sara Ali Khan as the celebrity guest was high on humor and entertainment as she was defending all the Atrangi Ilzaams.
  • Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of the public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively.

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan opens up her obsession with vacations and trips on 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released a fresh new episode of India’s first weekly courtroom comedy reality show, Case Toh Banta Hai featuring the talented and effervescent Sara Ali Khan. 

The Bollywood starlet who is known for posting funny knock-knock and Namaste Darshakon videos on social media, was at her hilarious best as she showcased her comic side with face off with one of the characters on the show.
 
During interrogation, Janta Ka Lawyer, Ritesh Deshmukh asked her, “Sara ji vacations aur break ek insaan ke mental aur physical health ke liye kitna important hota hai?” To which Sara Ali Khan replied “Bahut bahut important hota hai, I make sure main saal mein kam se kam do vacations par jaaun aur main ek hafte mein paanch din se zyada kaam nahi karti hoon”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

 
The latest episode featuring Sara Ali Khan as the celebrity guest was high on humor and entertainment as she was defending all the Atrangi Ilzaams.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of the public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Catch all the fun in the episode streaming for free this Friday, September 2, on Amazon miniTV – on Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.

Live Tv

Sara Ali KhanCase Toh Banta HaiRiteish DeshmukhVarun Sharma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?