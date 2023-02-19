Sonakshi Sinha Steals the Show in the First Glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha, the talented and versatile actress, is all set to amaze in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited web series, "Heeramandi." The show is set in the heart of Lahore and will explore the lives of courtesans in the pre-partition era.

Recently, the makers of the show gave fans a sneak peek of the series in which we got the first glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha in her role. And the actress looks absolutely stunning! She is seen dressed in traditional attire, adorned with exquisite jewellery she exudes elegance and grace.

Not only does she look breathtakingly beautiful, but she also seems to be portraying a pivotal character in the series. What is also noteworthy is that the actress seems to be emoting through her eyes which has sent the fans in frenzy. They are eagerly waiting to see her magic on the screen. We are sure that her performance is going to be as strong as her appearance which is bound to be a treat for viewers.

It's worth noting that Sonakshi Sinha has always been known for her ability to pull off a wide range of roles with ease. With Heeramandi, the fans are all excited to see what she brings to the table. Her first look from "Heeramandi" has left fans in awe, and rightfully so. With her stunning appearance and undeniable talent, she is sure to make a mark on the OTT platforms.