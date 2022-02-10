The Fame Game trailer: Madhuri Dixit plays mysterious actress who goes missing, watch

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit's upcoming Netflix series The Fame Game's trailer dropped on Thursday (Feb 10) and has left fans intrigued with its suspenseful plot and interesting storyline. The series revolves around an acclaimed actress Anamika Anand played by Madhuri Dixit who mysteriously disappears, leaving the police to investigate her secretive life.

In the trailer, we see that Anamika is to an extent pained by her fame as she questions her own identity and expresses that she has performed for others her whole life but not dedicated anything to herself.

Her family is in distress upon her disappearance and tries to co-operate with the police to solve the mystery, with her husband brilliantly played by Sanjay Kapoor.

Watch 'The Fame Game' trailer here:

Along with Madhuri Dixit, the series stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran and Musskaan Jaferi in their heart stealing avatars.

The revolves around Bollywood icon Anamika Anand who is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question “Where is Anamika?” quickly turns into “Who is Anamika?” as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar.

The show, directed by Sri Rao, Karishma Kohli, and Bejoy Nambiar, is set to release on Netflix on February 25, 2022.